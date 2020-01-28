Nampally: TSWB to lease Wakf lands to TMREIS

Nampally: After almost 2-months, the TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem conducted a board meeting along with the members. About 82 point agenda was tabled for the meeting, held at TSWB office in Nampally on Monday. The Board also resolved to handover the proposed Wakf lands to the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on lease.

Later, while briefing to the media, Mohammed Saleem said that during the meeting 82 agenda was discussed where approval for committees of 20 mosques and graveyards was granted. The board also endorsed the custodians of 3 Dargah's including Dargah Yousufain (Nampally). He also said that they have also decided to develop the five wakf board properties and also issued the permission for construction of Imam Bada in Yakutpura.

Owing to lack of staff in TSWB, the Board has also approved appointment of 15 retried officers at different levels. Board members also endorsed the appointment of TSWB in-charge CEO, Mohammed Khasim.