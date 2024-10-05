Live
Narayana Schools launches Sports Achievement Awards
Hyderabad: Narayana Schools has launched a Sports Achievement Reward Policy to recognize and reward students excelling in sports at district, state, national, and international levels.
The policy provides financial incentives based on students' performance in recognized competitions. National-level gold, silver, and bronze medalists will receive Rs 6,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 4,000, respectively.
State-level achievers will get Rs 3,000, Rs 2,500, and Rs 2,000, while district-level winners will receive Rs 1,500, Rs 1,200, and Rs 1,000. International participants will be rewarded Rs 10,000. Puneet Kothapa, president of Narayana Educational Institutions, emphasized the school's commitment to supporting young athletes alongside academics.
