Nation first mindset will shape your future, says Army Officer

  • Created On:  9 Dec 2025 8:47 AM IST
Nation first mindset will shape your future, says Army Officer
Hyderabad: Students should move forward with discipline and patriotism, as it will lead to good results and contribute positively to society, said Deputy Commandant, Army Major General Puneet Kapoor. He attended the Pancha Bhooth Sports Day programme held at Meridian School, Banjara Hills, as the chief guest.

Addressing the students, he said that maintaining fitness, having a stable mind, and developing good habits will elevate their lives to greater heights. He advised that no matter what field students choose in the future, they should aim to do at least one good deed for the nation.

The cultural programmes performed by the students impressed the audience. Meridian Educational Institutions Founder Butta Renuka, Principal Poonam Jha, Vice Principal Rahat Rashid, and others participated in the event.

Tags

Student DisciplinePatriotismMajor General Puneet KapoorMeridian School EventPancha Bhooth Sports DayCharacter & Fitness Development
