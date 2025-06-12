Live
National campaign on breast cancer awareness launched
Hyderabad: A CSR campaign titled ‘Detect Early, Fight Early’ was launched by Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson, CSR, Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday. The campaign focuses on creating awareness about breast cancer and the need for early detection.
The campaign will be held in 24 cities across the country, reaching a total of 1.5 lakh women. It will be driven by trained field staff with constructive community participation and health risk assessments. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among Indian women. According to ICMR’s National Cancer Registry estimates, it accounts for 14 per cent of all cancers in women. One in every 29 women is at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime. The ‘Detect Early, Fight Early’ campaign has been launched to overcome these challenges. It will provide credible, culturally sensitive information at the local level. It will organise respectful public discussions, workshops, and awareness sessions to ensure that women pay more attention to their health. Thus, they will recognise their symptoms early, understand them through self-examinations, and seek treatment at the right time.
Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada said, “Breast cancer can be prevented through early detection and awareness. With this campaign, our goal is to provide adequate awareness to women, detect this disease early and save as many lives as possible.”