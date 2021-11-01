National Handloom Expo kick-starts in Hyderabad

The National Handloom Expo held by Shilparamam Hyderabad and Development Commissioner Handloom, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India kick started at Shilparamam, Madhapur in Hyderabad on Sunday. The expo will run until 12th November.

Expo features unique handloom sarees, chunnies, dress materials, home decor furnishings, table runners and others. Arun Kumar, Deputy Director, Weavers Service Center, Anjayya, General Manager, Shilparam and handloom artisans participated in the inauguration of National Handloom Expo.