National Lok Adalat to be organised tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority will organise national Lok Adalat on August 13 for speedy and amicable settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases. The general public is requested to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat mechanism for settlement of their cases in the ensuing National Lok Adalat in physical and virtual mode.

All the persons, who are willing to settle pending cases or pre-litigation cases, are advised to approach the Chairman/Secretary of District Legal services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in district courts or the nearest mandal level Legal services committee to get their disputes resolved.