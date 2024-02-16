Live
National seminar on ‘Importance of Justice in Democracy’ on Sunday
Hyderabad: Noted activists, including Senior Supreme Court of India Advocate Prashant Bhushan, Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand, former High Court of Telangana Justice B Chandra Kumar, and former TSPSC Member Dr Mohammed Mateenuddin Quadri, will address the seminar on ‘Importance of Justice in Democracy’ in the city on Sunday.
The seminar aims to create awareness among the general public, and minorities in particular, about protecting themselves from isolation and alienation by fascist forces. These speakers are activists of high caliber, and they can help us understand how to seek relief from controversial legislation and the persecution of deviant forces. The seminar will be held from 11am to 2pm at the Nehru Auditorium, Madina Educational Centre, Nampally.
Mirza Yousuf Baig, President, Citizen Legal Academy, said, “Under the current government, minorities are forced to safeguard themselves as the protector—the government—has turned into a predator and is instilling terror in the minds and hearts of the minorities.”
He said, “Our aim is to bring together intellectuals, social workers, businessmen, lawyers, academicians, and others from different walks of life to work and explore legal reliefs and ethical remedies within the framework of the Indian Constitution.”
He highlighted, “This is a small step towards saving the tenets of democracy from the clutches of deviant forces who want to decimate tolerance, love, and communal harmony that make up the social fabric of our nation.”