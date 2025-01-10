National Youth Day Celebrated at Keshav Memorial College

Keshav Memorial College commemorated the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda with lively National Youth Day celebrations today. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, as the chief guest, alongside Smt. T. Lavanya Reddy, Chief OS of South Central Railway, who served as the guest of honor.

In his address, Dr. Reddy emphasized the importance of academic focus among youth, urging students to set aside their mobile devices and embrace a research-oriented approach. He highlighted the need for students to prepare for a future increasingly centered around startups.

Smt. Lavanya Reddy echoed these sentiments, focusing on the integral role of sports and physical fitness in youth development. She remarked on how sports contribute significantly to wellness and play a crucial part in nation-building.

The event was well-attended, featuring a large gathering of students, faculty members from various institutes, and key college officials, including Secretary Annadanam Subramanyam, Joint Secretary Sridhar Reddy, Treasurer Prabhakar Reddy, Director Nageswara Rao, and principals Dr. Vani of Keshav Memorial College of Law and Smt. V. Shanthi of Keshav Memorial Institute of Commerce & Sciences and Institute of Management.

The celebrations served as a reminder of the importance of youth engagement in academics, fitness, and entrepreneurship, aligning with the visionary teachings of Swami Vivekananda.



