Nature lovers Supports “Green India Challenge”

"In life, every one have a different path. People with progressive thoughts plants saplings, protect soil and conserve the nature. They are also ready to move forward to do anything in life", Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar said.

Noted cyclist Mohit Niranjan and differently abled Green Entrepreneur Chandrakant Sagar are among those progressive thinkers came forward to save the nature, Santosh said praised the due for making a difference in their lives.

Santosh Kumar along with Niranjan and Chandrakant planted saplings at Begumpet and felicitated them.

It is commendable that 21 year old Mohit Niranjan launched " Save Soil and Sustainablility " campaign, inspired by Green India Challenge, from Uttar Pradesh and covered 6300 km on Cycle to spread awareness on the importance of conservation of the soil, "Santosh Kumar said.

The Green India Challenge founder complimented Chandrakant Sagar for proving himself against all odds by taking up a campaign for a "Plastic Free society" on his wheel chair. Chandrakant also set an example for all people by establishing a non woven bags through recycling of plastic bags and provided employment to other differently abled persons.

Cyclist Mohit Niranjan said that he is inspired by Green India Challenge and taken up the task of saving the soil through plantation. He is educating people about the importance of save soil in the true spirit of Green India Challenge.

Isha volunteers Shailaja, Raghav, Vikas, Green India Challenge representative Raghav and others participated in this programme.