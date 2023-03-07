Naveen murder case: Friends of accused Harihara Krishna remanded to judicial custody

Hyderabad: Two friends of Harihara Krishna, the main accused in the murder of engineering student Naveen on the outskirts of Hyderabad, have been arrested for concealing the murder. Prabhaliti Hassain and Niharika Reddy were named as A2 and A3 respectively. According to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan, Hassain helped Krishna dispose of Naveen's body parts, while Niharika provided him with money for expenses after he informed her about the murder he had committed. Both suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.



The police revealed that after strangulating Naveen to death on February 17, Krishna chopped off the victim's body parts and sought Hassain's help in disposing of them. The duo then collected the body parts and threw them on the outskirts of Manneguda. Hassain later provided shelter to the accused.



Krishna remained in contact with Niharika and even collected Rs 1,500 from her for his expenses before surrendering to the police. On February 20, the suspect and Niharika visited the place where Naveen was murdered before enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Before surrendering to the police on February 24, Krishna attempted to burn the body parts to destroy the evidence.