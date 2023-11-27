NCC AP-TS directorate celebrates 75th anniversary

Secunderabad: The NCC Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate celebrated its 75 glorious years of National Cadet Corps, one of the largest uniformed youth organisations on Sunday at Army Garrison, Mehdipatnam, with pomp and show. The celebrations commenced by the horse riders carrying the national flag and NCC flag to welcome the guests.

Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director-General, delivered an inspiring speech deliberating on significance of the day and the motto of NCC – Unity and Discipline in lives of cadets, develop qualities of courage, steadfastness, and discipline besides sportsmanship spirit amongst youth. He highlighted the achievements and laurels brought by the cadets at national as well as international levels. He specifically highlighted the contribution of the Associate NCC Officer (ANO) as an important link between the NCC staff and cadets for imbibing the ethos of the NCC.

Later the event kickstarted with equestrian activities by the cadets. The show was full of excitement and thrill. This was followed by a cultural programme by the cadets starting with an enthralling patriotic group song, exhibiting various dance forms including foot-tapping traditional Lambadi dance to a graceful Kuchipudi, thus boosting spirits of the audience.

The audience ranged from important dignitaries of the army and civil administration to renowned personalities of AP&T, NCC alumni, cadets, and civil and staff. Brig. Somashankar, Deputy GOC, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area (TASA), the chief guest, released the NCC journal of the directorate.

In his speech, he mentioned the magnitude of discipline in the life of every individual and how NCC is contributing immensely helping to shape young minds. He congratulated all ranks of NCC on the anniversary. The programme culminated with a banner presentation to the winner, Secunderabad NCC group, for its consistent performance throughout the year out of nine NCC group HQs under the directorate