Need for more research funding: IIT Delhi chief

Hyderabad: In a historic first, Osmania University gave away the Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Research Excellence by faculty members here on Monday at the Tagore Auditorium on the OU campus.

The awardees were: Dr V Srilatha (Political Science); Dr Bheem Bhukya (Microbiology); Dr KCHE VIdyasagar (Bio-medical Engineering) and Dr Harish Gupta (Geology). J Raju, an alumnus of the Osmania University donated funds for the award.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, who was the chief guest, lauded the alumni for sponsoring the research award. He pointed out that research is crucial and called for more research funding in the country.

"Research leads to knowledge creation which in turn creates wealth by encouraging technology start-ups. Also, innovation is possible when faculty members are encouraged to engage in research," he observed, Prof D Ravinder, OU Vice-Chancellor, traced the genesis of the idea of the Vice-chancellor Award for research and said it is crucial that individuals involved in research and development got their due recognition.

He said OU has produced 'leaders' in diverse fields and not "followers" and urged members to strive to enhance the varsity's reputation and change misperceptions among the public Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, and guest of honour, appreciated the idea of rewarding researchers in the university which will boost the morale of others and contribute to society Dr K Thangaraj, CDFD director, another guest of honour, underlined the need for taking up collaborative research projects involving multiple institutions Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof P Laxminarayana, OU Registrar, stressed upon the importance of research in universities and the institution of the Vice-Chancellor's Award to recognise the research talent of the university. Deans, principals, directors, heads of the departments, chairpersons of the board of studies, alumni invitees and faculty members attended the event.