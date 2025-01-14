Need for vigilance amidst rising matrimonial frauds: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: As matrimonial fraud cases continue to increase, VC Sajjanar, a Senior IPS officer and the Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, has issued a crucial warning to future brides and grooms. He emphasises the importance of vigilance to prevent falling victim to scams that could lead to significant financial loss.

Sajjanar laid emphasis on strategies employed by fraudsters, urging individuals to exercise caution when interacting with young men and women encountered on matrimonial websites. He encouraged prompt reporting of any fraudulent activities to help protect others.

Taking to social media, Sajjanar on X posted “Fraudsters are creating fake profiles with photos of beautiful young women and men on matrimonial websites. They will make false promises under the guise of marriage and then make nude video calls to the prospective bride or groom. Subsequently, they blackmail with nude videos and demand money from them.”

“Fraud related to matrimony websites have increased in recent times. Victims are reluctant to file complaints due to fear of losing reputation when nude videos come to light. One must be cautious when interacting with young men and women who they met on matrimonial websites. Know that it is a suspicious call if you are asked to make video calls or send nude photos. If you fall victim to fraud, don’t delay in reporting it by calling 1930,” said the VC.

In a recent case, a 45-year-old man of Hyderabad, who was looking for a suitable alliance, was cheated of Rs 4.9 lakh on a matrimonial site. An unidentified woman, claiming to be a doctor and a divorcee from overseas, contacted him and indicated that she is interested in getting to know him further as a potential marriage partner.

According to the police, they both started making phone calls and messages. The woman promised to marry him once she returns to India. She also narrated fake stories about herself and convinced him to transfer the amount into her bank account on various pretexts. The victim realised that he was cheated when there was no response from her to his calls.