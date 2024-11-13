Needle of Vikarabad violence on BRS netas

Hyderabad: While police were suspecting BRS leaders' role in the attack on the Vikarabad District Collector and other officials by the villagers at the proposed Pharma City, the State police launched a probe into the incident on Tuesday. State additional Director General Mahesh Bhagwat along with a police team visited the spot and investigated the role of anti-social elements in the assault of the government officials at the Grama Sabha conducted for land acquisition.

Police suspect that BRS senior leader and former MLA Patnam Narendar Reddy’s close aide Suresh was the mastermind behind the violence in the village. The villagers attacked the officials' vehicles with stones and damaged them.

Officials said that State DGP Jitender asked Mahesh Bhagwat to submit a report in a day or two on the entire episode to take quick action against those responsible. It is learnt that Suresh was in touch with Narendar Reddy as well as BRS working president KT Rama Rao on the phone since morning, and he might have hatched the conspiracy to create a law and order problem before the start of the Grama Sabha with the villagers.

A group of top police officials from Vikarabad and the State police wing already met State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and explained the situation on Tuesday morning before the probing teams left for the villages to investigate.

“The chances of booking cases against BRS leaders Narendar Reddy and Suresh are not ruled out,” sources said.

They added that Suresh was already facing charges in several cases, including a rape case in the district.