NEET paper leak scam: Student groups to lay siege to Raj Bhavan today

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing campaign against the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper leak scam, various student groups led by NSUI will be laying siege to the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The siege will be laid by student organisations including SFI, AISF, PDSU, VJS, AIPSU, PYS, DYFI, AIYF, PYL and YJS, apart from NSUI. The student leaders had planned to start the protest by taking out a march from Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace road towards Raj Bhavan Road.

The student organisations have been demanding that the Union government conduct a probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, while terminating the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the NEET and being blamed for the entire fiasco.