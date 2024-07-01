Live
- Use of AI for self-prescription poses risk to human life, warn doctors
- Telangana HC dismisses KCR’s petition against Judicial Commission
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach, mentor
- New criminal laws: First FIR filed in Delhi’s Seelampur, second in Kamla market
- India to be part of citizen astronaut programme by SERA, Blue Origin
- 17-year-old Chinese badminton player collapses on court, passes away
- SK Group chairman meets with CEOs of Amazon, Intel
- Move to open bar in Guest House complex sparks off row
- X-Country event held at INS Chilka
- CM Revanth to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan
Just In
NEET paper leak scam: Student groups to lay siege to Raj Bhavan today
Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing campaign against the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper leak scam, various student groups led by...
Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing campaign against the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper leak scam, various student groups led by NSUI will be laying siege to the Raj Bhavan on Monday.
The siege will be laid by student organisations including SFI, AISF, PDSU, VJS, AIPSU, PYS, DYFI, AIYF, PYL and YJS, apart from NSUI. The student leaders had planned to start the protest by taking out a march from Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace road towards Raj Bhavan Road.
The student organisations have been demanding that the Union government conduct a probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, while terminating the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the NEET and being blamed for the entire fiasco.