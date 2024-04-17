NEP led to rise in research and innovation

Hyderabad: The second day of the 3-day National Conference of Vice Chancellors of AIU hosted by ICFAI University, kickstarted with a technical session on Nurturing Research and Innovation Ecosystem chaired by Prof. Neelima Gupta, VC, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Sagar. The session featured speakers including Dr. B J Rao, VC, University of Hyderabad, Prof. Raj Singh, VC, Jain University, Rahul Kulshreshtha, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Govt. of India and Dr Shubhra Dutta from Elsevier.

The speakers observed that the NEP introduction has led to intensified research innovation and discussed the academic and innovation loops. Dr B J Rao gave an overview of teaching purposes that include focusing on the students who are backbenchers, nurturing them and helping them to create innovations through knowledge.

The Technical Session on Digital Transformation in Higher Education was held chaired by Prof. B.S Murty, Director of IIT, Hyderabad. Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, Coursera (India and APAC). Prof BS Murthy said how COVID accelerated digital transformation. Dr. Basheer Ahmad Shadrach talked about the upcoming challenges in India and opportunities provided by the digital transformation in India and also about how digital skills will help India in future with the digital transformation.