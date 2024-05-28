  • Menu
New beer brand to set shop in State

Hyderabad: In view of increased demand for chilled beer during the summer, the state Government has reportedly permitted a listed brewery company to supply beers in the state.

Reports said that the government has permitted Som Distilleries and Breweries to establish its brewery and manufacture beer in the state which has already emerged as the hub of beer manufacturing by the reputed domestic and international breweries.

The demand for beers has increased many fold in the current summer and the licensed wine shops would have to display no beer stock boards due to shortage of beer supply. Officials said that the brewery would supply its branded beers which were more popular in the North Indian states.

