New initiative ensures clear info on voter slips

Hyderabad: In a major step towards enhancing voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new feature to make the voting process smoother, simpler, and more transparent.

From now on, Voter Slips will prominently display the Serial Number and Part Number in a bold, clean, and legible format, enabling voters to easily identify their polling details.

Explaining the initiative, District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan stated that the move aims to reduce confusion at polling stations and help every voter quickly locate their name and details in the electoral roll.

The Election Commission of India continues to implement progressive measures to ensure that voting remains simple, accessible, and transparent for every citizen, he added.