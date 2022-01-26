New laws on anvil to clip wings of 'Udta Telangana'

Hyderabad: New stringent laws are set to come into force to clip the wings of 'Udta Telangana'.

In its attempt to eradicate drug menace in Telangana State, the Government has decided to set up a special Narcotic and Organised Crime Control Cell (Counter Intelligence Cell). Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a high-level meeting of the Police and Excise and Prohibition department at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday to discuss measures and actions that need to be taken to eliminate the use of narcotic drugs in the State.

The high-level meeting would be attended by Home and Excise Ministers and DGP, Police Commissioners, SPs and Excise Superintendents.

After the State police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting international drug peddlers in Mumbai, DGP Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand met the Chief Minister here and explained the steps that should be taken to check narcotic drug smuggling in the State particularly in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

KCR asked them to come up with a special action plan. The CM asked the DGP to form a special Control Cell in the police department with 1,000 members. The Cell would work under the DGP and it will take stringent measures to control and eliminate the narcotic drugs abuse and the organized crimes. The CM also asked the officials to prepare a special action plan to check smuggling of ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.