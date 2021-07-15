New Logistics policy to improve mobility in Telangana

Hyderabad : The long awaited " Telangana Logistics Policy' has come into force in Telangana State paving way to improve the infrastructure required to for hassle free commercial transportation and storage of the goods required for the promotion of e-commerce also.

In the backdrop of fast increasing manufacturing sector under the unique TSiPASS industrial policy, state Cabinet approved the new logistics policy prepared by the state Industries and Commerce department.

The Cabinet recognized that worldwide the e commerce organizations are utilizing the logistics sector and extending their services worldwide.

The Cabinet opined that under this background, to send products and produce from the state to the international consumers, the immediate need is to encourage the logistics sector.

It also recognized the importance of the logistics development as an extension of the additional commerce to the food processing units.

The cabinet has also decided to establish centre for Excellence for skill development in this sector with international standards and with the help from TASK and give incentives to the entrepreneurs who will set up Multi-Model Logistic parks, Warehouses.