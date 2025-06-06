New Music Academy Opens in Punjagutta to Inspire Young Talent

Actor Navdeep has emphasised the profound impact of music, stating that it "fills the mind with joy." He made the remarks at the inauguration of the Beat Code Music Academy in Punjagutta, an event attended by fellow actor Vamsi Chaganti and academy founders Deepak, Vishwajit, and Trilok Chander.

During the launch, Navdeep highlighted music's therapeutic qualities, noting its ability to transform those grappling with depression and frustration into well-adjusted individuals. He pointed out the rise in music enthusiasts both domestically and internationally, leading to an increase in opportunities within the industry.

The academy's organisers announced that they will offer specialised courses in both classical and Western music. Navdeep praised the desire of today's youth to excel in unique fields, stating that the music sector presents an excellent opportunity for such aspiring individuals. He reiterated that the academy is committed not only to teaching music but also to imparting the essential techniques behind it.