New ration shops in state subject to viability

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the government was planning to increase the new ration shops in the State and these would be set up after checking the viability.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government is ready to set up additional shops in necessary areas. However, he said that introducing new shops indiscriminately could affect existing dealers. There are 4,000 tribal tands recently converted into gram panchayats, and establishing the shops in every tanda would be subject to viability. He was replying to a question raised by CPI member K Sambasiva Rao during the question hour in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said that 17,256 ration shops were currently functioning in the State. He acknowledged that ration shop dealers have requested an increase in their commission from Rs 140 to Rs 300 per quintal and an honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month for rural FP shop dealers and Rs 35,000–40,000 per month for urban dealers. However, these proposals involve financial implications, and the government is reviewing the matter.

The Minister emphasised the government's commitment to tackling the illegal transportation of ration rice. He warned of strict action against those found involved in such practices and confirmed that increased vigilance measures would be implemented.

He said that already three persons were arrested in Nalgonda for diverting the PDS right. He noted that the FP shop dealer margin was increased from Rs 70 to Rs 140 per quintal from October 2023. The government is yet to decide on further revisions.