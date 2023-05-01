New Secretariat Stands Tall : Telangana state, now a role model for India

Hyderabad: Turning a new leaf in its history, Telangana on Sunday opened a new Secretariat building consisting of 635 rooms, of which 34 are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for swift governance.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who inaugurated the complex by occupying a chair in his chambers on the sixth floor and signing six new files will hold the first review meeting on Monday on irrigation. His focus would be on the Palamuru Lift irrigation project, including works on drinking water canals passing from Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs to Narayanpur, Kodangal and Vikarabad.

The rituals, including Sudarshana Yagam, were performed by Vedic pandits on Sunday morning. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the state of Telangana, which has been achieved through many sacrifices and a peaceful Parliamentary system, has emerged as a role model state for the country and a thriving state in recent times. Addressing the employees after inaugurating the building, KCR called the Opposition leaders as “Political Lilliputs.” He said these rival party leaders should open their eyes at least now and realise how Telangana has become the number one state in eight years. He said they mocked him when he spoke about the reconstruction of Telangana and created hurdles at every stage.

“Let them understand that Mission Kakatiya which had revived all abandoned water bodies and are supplying water to villages even during peak summer was his concept of reconstruction.

Providing potable water to every household was his dream of reconstruction,” he said, adding that in short time Telangana had become the number one in per capita income and per capita power consumption in the country. Out of 94 lakh acres of paddy cultivated in the country, Telangana has 56 lakh acres, he added.

Construction of Kaleshwaram, Palamuru and Sitarama lift irrigation schemes are part of the reconstruction programme of Telangana, he said. The government is establishing super specialty government hospitals in the four corners of Hyderabad and also renovated famous Yadadri Temple which has now become the most sought-after place for temple tourism.

“Even now, the political rivals are making all kinds of comments over the new iconic secretariat building. They cannot do anything and they don’t want others to do that is the Opposition we have,” he said.