New Sports Policy in the offing

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the concerned officials to prepare the final draft of the Telangana Sports Policy by the end of November this year. He suggested the officials conduct a detailed study and seek sports experts and prominent sports persons advice to bring out the best State sports policy in the country.

At a review on the proposed Telangana State sports policy, the CM ordered the officials to utilise the available sports resources efficiently and upgrade the existing stadiums and sports complexes in tune with the future requirements.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to frame the bill for Young India Sports University at a fast pace. The officials briefed the CM about the details of the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU), Young India Sports Academy (YISA), and Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG), which are part of the new Telangana Sports Policy. The Chief Minister suggested a few changes in that regard and hoped that the Telangana sports policy would be the best one in the country.

The CM explained his experiences and the sport-related issues identified during his visit to the national Sports University in South Korea recently. The officials are suggested to take into consideration the sports subjects discussed with the Korea University representatives by the Ministers P Srinivas Reddy and P Prabhakar and State Advisor V Narendar Reddy during their recent visit to South Korea. The authorities are also advised to study the sporty policy adopted by the University of Queensland in Australia, which has been recognised as the best institution in the field of sports in the world along with South Korean Sports University.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials to finalise the governing body for the sports policy in ten days and prepare a sports calendar related to national and international competitions immediately. The officials have been asked to approach the Indian Olympic Association to host the National Games in Telangana State in the next two years.