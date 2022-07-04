Next 30 to 40 yrs will be era of BJP: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The National Executive has resolved that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of the Bharatiya Janata Party and India will become a 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader). The two-day NE discussed several issues, national, international, Telangana specific, family rule, casteism and appeasement and how the opposition parties were indulging in persistent negativity.

Proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting here, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this was a platform to discuss issues at macro level. He touched upon the reasons behind the country's sufferings over the years. Briefing reporters about Amit Shah's speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Shah cited the BJP's win in a series of polls to assert that it underlined people's approval of the party's "politics of development and performance" and called for ending the politics of family rule.

The Home Minister said the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014.

There was a "collective hope and finding" at the meeting that the BJP's next round of growth will come from south India, Himanta Biswa Sarma added. At the meeting, Shah also hailed as "historic" the recent Supreme Court verdict, dismissing a plea of Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to 64 people, including then chief minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The court had also come down hard on petitioners.

Taking pot shots at Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Sarma said Modi maintained silence while facing SIT probe over his alleged role in the riots and kept his faith in the Constitution unlike the Congress which is trying to spread anarchy after its leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. Modi never enacted the kind of "drama", Congress was doing, he said.

The Home Minister claimed that the Congress has become a party of family, with many of its members fighting for democracy within the party. The Gandhi family is not letting internal organisational elections happen because it fears losing its control of the party, he said. The opposition is disjointed and has been opposing everything good the government does, he added.