NHRC takes cognisance of complaint on non completion of blind school

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Telangana State Chief Secretary to take appropriate measure for the completion of Government School for Blind (boys) at Darulshifa in Hyderabad.

The commission has taken up the issue of snail pace of construction works of the school after the existing old structure was razed down for the construction of a new building.

The issue was published in The Hans India, on December 11, 2020. Taking up the issue, High Court Advocates T Praveen Saga and T Balachander Reddy have filed a complaint with the NHRC seeking its intervention help the students of the school with the early completion of the school building.

The Commission has pursued the complaint on May 24 and passed orders on the same. The NHRC in its direction to the TS CS asked to take "such action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within 8 weeks associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter," said Advocate T Praveen Sagar.











