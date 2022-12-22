NIMS docs perform four organ transplant surgeries in 24 hrs

Hyderabad: The doctors of Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences achieved a rare feat by taking up four organ transplantations in 24 hours. The doctors provided a new lease of life to four patients suffering from end stage kidney failure.

According to officials, the department of urology and renal transplantation at NIMS performed four kidney transplants including one live related renal transplant and three cadaveric renal transplants within 24 hours.

All these surgeries which would have otherwise cost anywhere between Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 15 lakh per transplant in a corporate hospital, have been done free of cost at NIMS hospital under Aarogyasri scheme of the Telangana government.

The officials said that Cadaver transplant recipients, who have received kidneys from brain dead beating heart donors are from Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar and Hyderabad districts.

All three have been suffering from end stage renal failure and have been receiving haemodialysis for the past four to five years.

For the live related transplant, a husband donated the kidney to his wife. They are from Hyderabad and the patient was suffering from end stage renal failure from past two years.

All the four transplant recipients were doing well with good urine output indicative of successful kidney transplant. The donor for the live transplant is also recovering well. This was made possible because of two dedicated transplant operation theatres with laminar flow.