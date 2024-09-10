Niranjan assumes charge as BC Commission chief

Hyderabad: The senior Congress leader G Niranjan assumed charge as chairman of the BC Commission along with members Ropulu Jayaprakash, T Surender, and Balalakshmi at an event held at the Commission’s office in Khairatabad on Monday.

The commission has been constituted to determine the reservations for BC communities in local bodies after enumeration of the percentage of backward class communities in the population.

Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who took part in the event, described this as a step closer towards achieving social justice for BCs, as it was only possible for the Congress party to conduct a census of the community. Among those who were present were M Kodanda Reddy, chairman of the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, and former MP V Hanumantha Rao.