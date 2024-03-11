Niranjan deplores resignation of EC Arun Goel amidst LS polls preparations

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president & Chairman, Election Commission Coordination Committee, G Niranjan on Sunday said the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel at a time when the Election Commission is expected to release the Lok Sabha election schedule in three to four days has shaken the Election Commission and disrupted the election arrangements.

Out of the three Election Commissioners, one has retired, one resigned and the release of the Lok Sabha election schedule has become in dilemma when the Chief Election Commissioner is the only one left, he said. Arun Goel accompanied with the other two commissioners, who have toured the country for the last six months preparing for the elections and his resignation at a crucial time should be considered seriously. Action should be taken against Arun Goel by the President of India and his resignation was irresponsible. Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Niranjan said disruption of election arrangements while holding a responsible office is punishable.

The personal reasons mentioned in his resignation letter were not more important than the interests of the country. Knowing that another Election Commissioner Anoop Pandey is going to retire soon, why was the process not taken up to fill that vacancy? Modi should take responsibility and apologise to the people for these unexpected developments in the Election Commission on the eve of general elections round the corner. The Modi government has made changes in the Election Commissioners Appointment Act and made it so that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has no place in the selection committee and they have the upper hand. Now there is a risk of appointing the two newly appointed commissioners, who are in their shoes. This is detrimental to the survival of democracy. Even if the two new Commissioners are being appointed, can they acquire the capacity and knowledge to conduct elections in this short time?

Recently, a judge of the Bengal High Court has resigned from the post of Judge and joined the BJP.