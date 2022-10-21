NIRDPR, NHSRC sign MoU to promote healthcare in rural areas

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad and the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), New Delhi on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday in order to collaborate in developing capacity-building and skills under Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRI) on healthcare issues. The MoU was signed by Brigadier Sanjay Baweja, Principal Administrative Officer of NHSRC and Dr M Srikanth, Registrar and Director (Administration) at NIRDPR, in the presence of the NIRDPR's Director General.



The MoU will initially be for five years which will strengthen the capacity and skills of Panchayati Raj functionaries on health, policy support, capacity building of PRIs, research and documentation.

Both the organisations have identified the areas of common interest for cooperation to strengthen their practices. The collaboration will serve as the first step towards a long and collaborative partnership in building healthy communities.

Major General (Prof.) Atul Kotwal, Executive Director of NHSRC, emphasised on the need to utilise 15th Finance Commission grants effectively by the PRIs and added that it should be taken up on a priority basis. Dr G Narendra Kumar, Director General of NHSRC, highlighted the importance of timely execution of this MoU in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed on increasing awareness among grassroots-level officials and convergence of various Central Government programmes and state-specific schemes, such as the National Health Mission, to ensure a practical implementation of healthcare initiatives in rural areas.