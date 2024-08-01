NISAU to be held on Aug 3rd at Villa Marie

- Event to Provide Insights on Student Employment and UK University Opportunities



Hyderabad: Global Tree, a leading overseas education consultancy, unveiled the official poster for their upcoming event jointly being conducted with NISAU, UK(Network of Indian Students and Alumni - UK) at a special launch held at Global Tree head office Begumpet in Hyderabad. The NISAU event, scheduled for August 3rd, 2024 at Villa Marie Degree College for Women, promises to be a transformative experience for aspiring students and professionals.

The poster launch was attended by Mr. Srikar Alapati, MD Founder of Global Tree, Ms. Namrata Goti, Country Head Global Tree. on this occasion Mr. Srikar shared his insights on the importance of the upcoming NISAU event.

"This event is a crucial gateway for individuals looking to unlock their full potential and carve out a successful future," said Mr. Sreekar Alapati. "We are thrilled to collaborate with renowned organizations and universities to empower our attendees and help them take the next step in their academic and professional journeys."

The event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to interact with eminent alumni from the UK, learn about career opportunities, and explore the vibrant student life in the United Kingdom. Participants will also have the chance to network with top universities, including Imperial College London(ICL), University College London(UCL), and Kings College London(KCL), University of Brunel, University of Hertfordshire, University of Wolverhampton, Northumbria London, Ulster London, among others.

"We are excited to bring together a wealth of resources and expertise to empower our attendees," said Sanam Arora, Chairperson of NISAU-UK. "This event will be a transformative experience, offering invaluable insights and guidance to help individuals build a better future."

The event will commence at 11 AM and feature informative sessions, interactive workshops, and one-on-one guidance from industry experts. Attendees will gain valuable insights into visa processes, career prospects, and the vibrant student life in the UK.

This event is being conducted without any entry fee for Limited students. To reserve your spot at this transformative event, please call 77310 63106 or student need to scan the QR code & register for hassle – free entry provided in the flyer.







