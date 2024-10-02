Niti Aayog's WEP launches its State chapter in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), an initiative by Niti Aayog, launched its first State chapter in Telangana on Tuesday.

The Telangana chapter of WEP and its logo were launched in the presence of BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, Niti Aayog, who attended the event at Gachibowli as the chief guest.

Subrahmanyam urged all women business groups in the city to create awareness about WEP by reaching out to women entrepreneurs across the urban and rural pockets.

He also advised the State government to replicate WEP’s two initiatives—Award to Reward, which recognises women entrepreneurs—and take the idea of entrepreneurship to youngsters at colleges.

“Launched in 2018 by the Government of India, WEP has been successful in onboarding 30,000 women entrepreneurs and their groups as members.

WEP and We Hub have been operating on the lines of handholding, mentorship, networking, marketing, guidance to scale up business, and others. Hence, we have joined forces for the launch of our first State chapter,” he said.

Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, Telangana IT department; Sangita Reddy, co-chair, WEP and JMD-Apollo Hospitals Group; Anna Roy, mission director, WEP; Sita Pallacholla, CEO, We Hub; and others were present.