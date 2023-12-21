Nizam College students stage protest

Hyderabad: Postgraduate students of Nizam College on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the college premises, demanding the provision of basic facilities in the girl’s hostel, especially water facilities.

The girl’s students, who sat on the main road in front of their college, blocking the traffic flow and refusing to budge, demanded alternative arrangements for water supply.

We are helpless, as daily in the morning we are queuing up to use the washroom, and there are days when we go without bathing. Due to a lack of water supply, there is no water in the purifiers as well,” said a student.

“There has been a huge water crisis in the hostel for the last five months, and the quality of food served has gone down in the hostel. We have complained to the warden several times, submitted letters, and also made numerous appeals to the authorities. However, all fell on deaf ears. When we inquired about it, the administration blamed the State government and scholarship issues,” said another student.