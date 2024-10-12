No disciplinary action against Minister Surekha: TPCC Chief

Hyderabad: The Congress party will not take any disciplinary action against State Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha for making controversial comments against film star Nagarjuna and his family member as the Minister already tendered an apology, stated TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday.

Addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan, the party leader also clarified that the party high command did not seek any explanation from Surekha. He said that the issue of Surekha’s comment on the film star family had already subsided after giving an explanation. Now, the issue was not important, the TPCC Chief said, adding, however, that the minister should not have made such derogatory statements against the Nagarjuna family.

Mahesh Kumar said that the party took serious note of the attack on the party leader, Feroz Khan, at a programme in the Nampally Assembly constituency recently.

The government will take stringent action against those who assaulted the Congress leader. “Political conflicts between the leaders are reported in some places in view of the increasing joining of other party leaders in Congress. However, Congress has stopped taking the rival party leaders for a while due to local political issues,” he added.

Referring to the filling up of nomination posts, the Congress leader said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will take a call on finalisation of the names of the corporation chairpersons before Diwali. He rubbished the Opposition allegation that the government allocated Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the Musi Riverfront development project.