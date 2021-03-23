No Pandemic Impact: ISB achieves greater heights in placements

Gachibowli: The challenges posed by the pandemic could not dampen the placement prospects for the postgraduate programme (PGP-2021) students at the Indian School of Business (ISB).



Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, Indian School of Business (ISB), said on Tuesday that a total of 1,145 acceptable officers were made by the end of the placement week for the current academic year students with an all-time high of Rs 28.29 lakh. It was an increase of 8.32 per cent as compared to last year's CTC of Rs 26,12 lakh during the placement week of the previous academic year.

Top among the industries that made offers to the students during the current year include consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare firms. That apart, the urban mobility industry too gave 35 offers, reflecting the changing dynamics and growth of the business. Companies from FinTech, EdTech, AgriTech and Gaming showed traction in their hiring from ISB.

Professor Rajendra Srivastava said that the challenges posed by the global crisis have given ISB a new opportunity to reinvent and reorient teaching modules and learning approaches. "The right calibration and future-ready focus on technology and analytics-enabled our students to find their place in key leadership and management positions in various organisations," he added. Almost all the top tier strategy, operation and technology consulting companies made their presence felt and made a total of 388 offers cutting across strategy, technology, transactional and operational consulting space - indicating a high number of opportunities available for students who wish to make a beginning in consulting companies immediately post ISB.

Top consulting firms included the likes of McKinsey & Company, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd., Bain & Company India Pvt Ltd., Kearney, PwC, ZS Associates, KPMG etc. Similarly, the top private and MNC banks that made offers include ICICI, Axis, Yes Bank, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Wells Fargo among others.

In the investment banking space, Capital Partners and VC firm Matrix Partners continued its hiring from ISB. This year almost 9.5 per cent of the total offers have come from the BFSI segment. This includes non-BFSI firms hiring for finance roles from ISB.

ISB has 40 per cent of women students in the cohort, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. Women-focused hiring programmes such as Citibank's Catalyst and Axis Bank's WE Lead hired women candidates for their senior and middle-level leadership positions from ISB. Women candidates made their presence felt across sectors and functions and bagged 24 leadership roles from leading companies. Besides, IT/ITES/Technology and E-Commerce space top companies like Microsoft, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, Atlassian, RazorPay and others corporates include Reliance, Adani, HUL, Procter and Gamble, Colgate, ITC, AB InBev, L'Oreal, Samsung

The School follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Hyderabad and Mohali (Punjab), which is in line with its core tenet of 'One-School Two Campuses' philosophy.