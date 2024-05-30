Live
- Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
Just In
No shortage of cotton seeds in State: Tummala
Farmers advised to choose from various seed varieties available
Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said on Wednesday that a series of meetings were held with seed companies in February and March to ensure that the supply of necessary seeds in the State is sufficient.
He said in 2023–24, 44.92 lakh acres of cotton crop were cultivated. It is estimated that this time it would be cultivated on 55 lakh acres for this monsoon season; it was planned to make 1.24 crore cotton seed packets available to farmers in March. He said 10,39,040 packets belonging to different companies were purchased by farmers. Details of cotton packets made available by the company and the types, as well as details purchased by farmers from all districts, have been brought, and instructions were given to the Agriculture Department to monitor them continuously.
For the last two to three days, there have been news reports that cotton packets were not available in one or two districts; farmers are being given only two cotton packets due to a shortage. As farmers of some areas in districts asked for the same type of cotton seeds belonging to the same company, seeds of that type were placed as per the demand of farmers or with the intent of giving them to all farmers, and two packets of cotton seeds of that type were given to each one in a row.
The minister clarified that there was no shortage of cotton seed packets, either in the markets or in the districts. The police had to use lathis to make farmers stand in queue lines; propagating that lathi charge will result in damaging the morale of farmers, he said.
Quoting agricultural university scientists, he said if good management practices are followed, all types of cotton hybrids would give the same yield. Hence, all farmers can buy varieties of seeds instead of competing for seeds from the same company.
The ministers informed that the government has already taken steps to avoid any problems related to fertilisers. ‘Sincerity of this government can be observed in terms of making available seeds and fertilisers to farmers on time; however, it is ridiculous to state that the government does not have a plan and is not supplying enough fertilisers and seeds to farmers, asserted Rao.