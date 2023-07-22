Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi participates in "Green India Challenge”

Noble Peace Prize winner and founder of "Bachpan Bachao Andolan" Sri Kailash Satyarthi participated in the prestigious "Green India Challenge" and planted saplings along Green India founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar at IIIT campus, Gachibowli in Hyderabad today ( Saturday). Kailash has been striving for children rights and provide education to underprivileged children.



Kailash Satyarthi praised Green India founder Santosh Kumar for his endeavour to promote plantation and environmental conservation. It is a proud moment to see an young Parliamentarian in India is working for nature conservation for future generations. Santosh Kumar is one among the first who loves this land and society to make a happy living for all, he said.

Santosh Kumar said that It is a delightful moment that a renowned great person like Kailash Satyarthi participated and planted saplings in the launch of “Green India Challenge 6.0”. Santosh Kumar said that the "Green India Challenge" will reach out all the Rights Activists through Green India Challenge and promote the plantation around the world. Eom