None can stop Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad after Nov 3: KTR

Hyderabad: Slamming the opposition parties for stopping Dalit Bandhu in poll-bound Huzurabad, Industries Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that none can stop the scheme's roll out after November 3, when the election process to Huzurabad bypoll comes to an end.

In an informal chat with the media at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao spoke on various issues, including the Huzurabad bypoll. Stating that the Congress party had fielded a dummy candidate in Huzurabad only to benefit BJP's Eatala Rajender, he said, "Congress and BJP are colluded and Eatala is the joint candidate of both the parties. A former Congress MP even calls upon people to vote for Eatala."

He further went on to say that both BJP and Eatala were not owning each other in Huzurabad. "They are saying 'Jai Eatala', but are hesitating to say 'Jai Shri Ram'. Eatala is not taking the name of his party, because he will not get votes if he does so," claimed Rao, adding that that till now Eatala had not disclosed the reason for his resignation from TRS nor about plans he wish to do after winning the election.

Making it clear that he would not campaign for Huzurabad bypoll, Rama Rao said that the campaign schedule of Chief Minister and party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao was yet to be finalised.

Refuting the rumours of CM KCR becoming the Vice-President of India, the TRS leader said that it was the campaign launched by "WhatsApp University". "Future will decide whether KCR will go for national politics or not," he said. The TRS working president said that their present focus was on organising Vijaya Garjana at Warangal on November 15, on a grand scale. "We are making arrangements for the same and will hire more than 6,000 RTC buses for it. People may have to face inconvenience and should try to avoid travel on that day," he appealed.

Replying on the request sought to nix NEET, Rama Rao said there was a difference of opinion on this, and would take a decision after discussion keeping in view the future of students.