North Zone DCP holds online safety awareness session for students

Hyderabad: To raise awareness on physical and mental health, cybercrimes, drug abuse, and gender sensitivity, Deputy Commissioner of Police North Zone S Rashmi Perumal held awareness and interaction programmes at Geetanjali Devashray School, Gopalapuram, and St Andrews School, Bowenpally. As many as 950 students were present.

According to DCP, the purpose of the programme was to educate school students about crucial issues affecting their well-being and safety. Students actively participated and interacted with their doubts. The interaction was about maintaining good health, recognising signs of mental health, and seeking help when needed.

The officer explained about online safety, recognising cyber threats, protecting personal information and cautious online transactions and communication, raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, understanding its effects, and encouraging healthy lifestyle choices. The students were made to understand and respect all genders, address gender biases, and foster an inclusive environment.

The programme’s goal was to empower students to make informed decisions, develop healthy habits, and understand their social responsibilities, thereby contributing to a safer and more supportive school and social environment. The responses and interactions of the students were fruitful and proactive.