- Andhra Pradesh Govt. to Commence Pension Distribution Today
- Missing fishermen rescued in Appikonda beach
- 7.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan, tsunami alert issued
- Happi Mobiles announces 6th anniversary offers
- Digital infra key to Viksit Bharat: FM
- Pensioners falling victim to Jagan's evil designs: Bonda Uma
- Key indices edge down
- Sangita Jindal elected Asia Society India chief
- Fevikwik rolls out new products
- Liquor flow during polls destroying youth: CFD
Noted comedian Garimella Visveswara Rao passes away
Highlights
Highlights
Hyderabad: Following the demise of noted writer Sri Ramakrishna and costume designer Dasi Sudarshan, another noted comedian GarimellaVisveswara Rao passed away on Tuesday. He is 62 years old. He has been suffering from illness for some days. He breathed his last at his residence in Sirucherry, Chennai.
Many film celebrities have expressed their grief over his death. Visveswara Rao's mortal remains were kept at his residence for fans to visit. The family members said that they will perform his last rites on Wednesday.
