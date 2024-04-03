Noted comedian Garimella Visveswara Rao passes away

Hyderabad: Following the demise of noted writer Sri Ramakrishna and costume designer Dasi Sudarshan, another noted comedian GarimellaVisveswara Rao passed away on Tuesday. He is 62 years old. He has been suffering from illness for some days. He breathed his last at his residence in Sirucherry, Chennai.

Many film celebrities have expressed their grief over his death. Visveswara Rao's mortal remains were kept at his residence for fans to visit. The family members said that they will perform his last rites on Wednesday.