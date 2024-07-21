  • Menu
Noted Poet Jagannatham nominated for Dasarathi award
Hyderabad: Eminent writer and poet Jukanti Jagannatham has been nominated for the prestigious “Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award” for the year 2024.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharya, the State government announced Jagannatham will be bestowed with the award including Rs 1 lakh cash and a memento. The State government issued the orders to this effect on Saturday as per the recommendations of the committee constituted by the government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Jagannatham for being nominated for the prestigious award.

