Live
- Guru Purnima 2024 - History, Significance, and Importance
- As heavy rains batter State, several areas lie submerged
- Gold rates in Vijayawada stable, check the rates on 21 July, 2024
- Assembly session: Leaves cancelled for babus
- The longing to become one
- Gold rates in Hyderabad stable, check the rates on 21 July, 2024
- Conversation with the Phrasal Monarch
- Noted Poet Jagannatham nominated for Dasarathi award
- India should be aggressive to achieve zero food poverty among children
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 21 July, 2024
Just In
Noted Poet Jagannatham nominated for Dasarathi award
Highlights
Eminent writer and poet Jukanti Jagannatham has been nominated for the prestigious “Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award” for the year 2024.
Hyderabad: Eminent writer and poet Jukanti Jagannatham has been nominated for the prestigious “Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award” for the year 2024.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharya, the State government announced Jagannatham will be bestowed with the award including Rs 1 lakh cash and a memento. The State government issued the orders to this effect on Saturday as per the recommendations of the committee constituted by the government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Jagannatham for being nominated for the prestigious award.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS