Noted Telugu film producer V Mahesh dies of heart attack

Hyderabad: Noted cine and TV serial producer V Mahesh (85) died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night in Chennai. Sources informed that the octogenarian slipped while coming out of the bathroom at his residence and was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Mahesh, also an acclaimed writer, produced Mathrumurthy (1975), his first movie.

Later, he produced an NTR starrer, and Dasari Narayana Rao directed Manushyalantha Okkatey (1976), for which he also received the Nandi Award for the story. He also produced the Chiranjeevi starrer Simhapuri Simham (1983). Amongst the TV serials, Vipranarayana (2009) received the Golden Nandi under the best telefilm category, apart from awards for three other categories. He was a native of Nellore district and remained unmarried. His last rites will be performed in Chennai today.