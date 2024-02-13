Now Rahnumai centre at every mosque in city

Hyderabad: The city-based healthcare NGO, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with mosques across the city launched Rahnumai centres, a first of its kind citizen connect programme. It helps in connecting the citizens with various government schemes, services and utilities for holistic social development.

According to HHF, each centre in Masjid will be managed by a trained team of counsellors and experts who are well versed with all government schemes and programmes. Initially the Rahnumai Centers will be opened up in 15-20 Masjid, mainly in vulnerable Urban slums south of the city. A special app has been designed to record the bonafide of each family.

On Monday, the Rahnumai Centers was launched by Mohammed Shabir Ali, Advisor to the government, Minority welfare at Masjid-e-Mohammedia in Langar Houz. The HHF also held surveys which revealed that the members of the Muslim community were poorly enrolled in various government schemes and services.

As per the surveys, the 32% - 35% of Voters do not have Voter ID cards, 35% - 38% have invalid rations cards that need correction, 25% do not have ration cards, only 14% children go to government schools and over 75% do not have Arogyasri cards. Moreover, utilization of government scholarships is also low.

Mujtaba Hassan Askari of HHF said “The key focus of the Rahnumai Centers will help children from disadvantaged sections, who have dropped out of school or whose parents are finding it difficult to pay school fees will be mapped to nearest government primary and secondary schools.”

HHF, has mapped all government schools, Anganwadis in the vicinity of each of its Center on google map. Real time maps will be used to counsel and encourage parents to enroll children in government schools. The survey says about 10% -12% children have dropped out of school in the city after the pandemic.

“Government schools in the catchment area of 5km from Rahnumai Centers have been geotagged. Counsellors will guide students/parents on enrolment for government scholarships in education, pre matric and post matric scholarships,” he added.

The Center will help single women in registration & corrections of Birth & death Certificates, Voter Ids, PAN Card, Marriage Certificate, Sadarem Certificate, Aadhar, Ration and Arogyasri Cards, Street Vendor Card etc. For the rest the centre will serve as a source of guidance and counselling to avail all government entitlements. Tie up with Meeseva centers for easy registration and enrolment in each area has been arranged by HHF.

The Center will provide guidance and assistance to single women for enrolment in various schemes viz: Old age pension, widow pension, single women pension, Mahalakshmi Scheme, Shadi Mubarak/Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme, Arogya Lakshmi Scheme etc.

Rahnumai Centers will also provide premarital and post marital counselling and legal assistance with the help of counsellors and well-trained legal team. For healthcare, the desk will also assist in getting LOC from CM Relief fund, Ayushman Bharat and Arogyasri Cards.