NRI Velamas slam Revanth over 'casteist' remarks

Hyderabad: NRI Velamas have taken strong exception to the recent ' castiest' remarks made by State Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

In an open letter to the TPCC chief, NRI Velama community said that " being a State unit president, we expect Revanth to behave a little more responsibly. Instead of taking everyone along seeking refuge in cheap divisive caste politics may help you fetch cheers, bravos, and applause from certain quarters". Raja Ranjineni said that what is more required of a leader holding such responsible position, credibility.

"Targeting a particular caste just because your political opponent happens to belong to that caste and working to divide society on the basis of caste and religion to grab power rather than focusing on apprising the electorate how better and how different would your party deal with the pressing issues like poverty, corruption, and development, given the opportunity, would only boomerang on you and your party", he said.

People are no fools to not realize pure election stunts from sincere and constructive efforts to win them back. NRIs -Venkat Rao, Ramesh Rao, Niranjan Rao, Sudheer Rao, Kalyan Rao, Ravi Rao, Soujan Rao, Srikanth Rao, Kishan Rao, Sneha Rao, Preethi Rao, Ramana Rao said.