NTPC Raising Day-2021 celebrated at Southern Region Headquarters

Hyderabad: The NTPC Raising Day-2021 was celebrated at the Southern Region Headquarters on November 7, with chief guest Shylesh Srinivasan, CGM (IT), hoisting NTPC Flag, followed by NTPC Geet sung by all. Addressing the gathering, Srinivasan highlighted the glorious history of NTPC during last 46 years and its contribution in development. Amid Corona pandemic, the company has been performing exceedingly well.



The pandemic failed to dent the spirit of NTPC in providing uninterrupted power supply to the nation. Every power station of the Maharatna company has risen to the occasion and is performing at its optimum level. The Covid crisis has underlined the significance of the power utilities, which have assumed greater significance as electricity is extremely critical in smooth functioning of several sectors of the economy, he added. Srinivasan threw light on the performance of NTPC plants in the region and progress of upcoming Telangana Project and Solar PV projects besides the challenges ahead. The chief guest, along with others, presented awards to winners of different competitions held during Hindi Pakhwada and Vigilance Awareness Week.

Mani Kant, GM (HR), officials and their family members, office- bearers of the ladies club and others were present.