NTPC SRHQ distributes Portable Toilets to SCF, Hyderabad on its Raising Day

NTPC which is celebrating its 50th golden anniversary today with a string of different activities to mark the occasion.The Southern Region HQ of NTPC today distributed portable toilets and Pota Cabin to Sports Coaching Foundation (SCF), Hyderabad under CSR to celebrate the occasion. Sports Coaching Foundation is a NGO dedicated to giving free coaching of sports to underprivileged children. Shri SN Panigrahi, GM (HR), NTPC SRHQ inaugurated the cabin and toilets and handed it over to SCF. Shri Praveen Kumar, Retd. Addl Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh was the guest of honour.

The management of Sports Coaching Foundation appreciated the initiative of NTPC and support towards promoting sports culture in Hyderabad. Shri SN Panigrahi, addressed the children and encouraged them to inculcate the habit of sports as they have lot of talent and can take it higher. He also briefed the children about the background of NTPC and the work that NTPC is doing.

NTPC is promoting sports as the official sponsor of Archery in India.

NTPC is India’s largest energy conglomerate with roots planted way back in 1975 to accelerate power development in India. Since then it has established itself as the dominant power major with presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. Present installed capacity of NTPC Group is 76475.68 MW.











