'Numaish' only postponed, not cancelled: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has modified the earlier order directing indefinite cancellation of the All-India Industrial Exhibition, 'Numaish'. According to the new order, it is not canceled but only postponed until January 10. He asked the Exhibition Society to take further steps.

The 45-day-long annual exhibition was inaugurated on January 1. However, a day after it was suspended till January 10 by the police amid increasing Covid cases.

On Friday the new order was passed by the police. As per the modified order, "modification of the office memorandum in pursuance of Government of India, Department of Health and Family Welfare guidelines and in wake of likelihood of spread of Omicron variant of Covid and in order to control the spread of virus, in the interest of public health and safety, the 81st All-India Industrial Exhibition-2022 is postponed till January 10.

The Exhibition Society, represented by Aditya Margam, secretary, has been requested to take necessary action accordingly.

However, the society said it had not yet received any order from the government and department for reopening of Numaish.