Nurses make bid to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan

Begumpet: Nurses from across the State on Wednesday tried to lay siege to the Chief Minister's camp office, Pragathi Bhavan, demanding the government to take them back into service.

They alleged that the government had removed them in a merciless manner after being taken into service during the Covid pandemic. The nurses stated that that the government had used their services for one and half years and removed after the Covid cases dropped in the State.

They said 1,640 nurses were removed by the government. The nurses claimed that they had served the people by not caring for their own lives. They urged the government to do justice to them. The police arrested the nurses and shifted them to a nearest police station.