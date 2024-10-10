Odisha Boy Kidnapping Case Resolved: Rachakonda Police Rescue Victim Within 24 Hours

In a swift and coordinated operation, the Rachakonda Police successfully apprehended the kidnappers of a young boy from Odisha, rescuing him within 24 hours of being reported missing. The incident unfolded on October 10, 2024, when the Komna Police from Odisha reached out to Rachakonda Police for assistance in the investigation of the kidnapping.

Following the orders of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sri G Sudheer Babu, IPS, a specialized team was formed, comprising members from the IT Cell, SOT Bhongir, and local law and order police from Bommalaramaram. Their mission was to locate and rescue the victim, who had been abducted on September 29, 2024, by the accused Padmini Maji from Lahandapali, Komna.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, Sri Arjun Bemal, the investigation led the Odisha Police to suspect that the kidnappers had fled to Rachakonda limits. However, pinpointing their precise location proved challenging. In response to the urgency of the situation, the Rachakonda Police sprang into action. Through diligent efforts and technical support, the team traced the kidnappers’ hideout to a brick kiln in Thumukunta village, Bommalaramaram Mandal.

On October 11, the team successfully apprehended the suspects, Duryodhan Bariha, aged 30, and Padmini Maji, aged 35, both laborers from Odisha, who had been working at the brick manufacturing unit. The victim boy was safely rescued and subsequently handed over to the Komna Police for further investigation.

This commendable operation was conducted under the diligent supervision of Sri G Sudheer Babu, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, along with the guidance of DCP Bhongir Sri M Rajesh Chandra, DCP SOT-I Sri A Ramana Reddy, and other key officials in the Rachakonda Police Force. Their exemplary teamwork not only led to the swift arrest of the accused but also ensured the safe return of the child to his family, underscoring the commitment of law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable communities.