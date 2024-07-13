Odisha CM prods officials to allot Naini block to SCCL

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday asked the Odisha Chief Minister to cooperate in carrying out mining in Naini Coal Mines in Angul district of Odisha state, which was allotted to Singareni in 2015.

The Odisha Chief Minister responded immediately to the request of mining at Naini Coal mine and also issued orders to the top officials of the State to take appropriate measures. On Friday, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu along with a team of officials met the Odisha CM at the State Secretariat to request that there be no obstacles regarding the start of Singareni operations in Naini block.

In 2017, Naini mines were allocated to Singareni and the new government in Telangana met the former Minister of Coal Prahlad Joshi and explained the matter to him. He said that he had appealed earlier to remove the obstacles related to Tadicharla and Naini Blocks. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka explained to the Odisha CM that industrial and environmental permits were also received for mining in Naini block. The issue of transfer of forest and private lands to Singareni was pending and the company would start mining if this issue was resolved.

It has been explained that mining in Naini block will generate a large number of jobs for the youth of Odisha and generate income of up to Rs 600 crores to the Odisha government in the form of taxes. To solve the problem of power supply in the country, the Deputy CM explained that the Naini Coal Mines were very necessary for the survival of the government company Singareni. A letter containing all the details to this effect was handed over to the CM of Odisha.

The Odisha CM immediately responded to Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's request. Deputy CM Bhatti made it clear to the team that they would fully cooperate with the mining of coal mines in Naini. The CM of Odisha issued orders to the officials to resolve the issues of land transfer, electricity and roads immediately. With this initiative of Telangana State government, Singareni is likely to start coal production from Naini coal block in Odisha as

soon as possible.